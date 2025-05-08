«Nova Poshta» and Prostor have opened vacancies for AI directors — salaries can reach $10,000

In the wake of artificial intelligence, a new top position has emerged in Ukraine: the director of AI. Prostor, Nova («Nova Poshta»), and MHP agricultural holding have already opened their stores.

According to experts, the salary for such a position can start at $6000.

«If a company has a budget for this position of $6,000 or more, the vacancy can be filled in two to three months», says Taisiya Mlyuzan, managing partner of Talando recruiting company, in an interview with Forbes, adding that in particular, at «Nova Poshta» the budget for such a vacancy can exceed $10,000. «They are ready to hire foreigners at the C-level».

In their job descriptions, Prostor and Nova state that they are looking for a specialist with 3+ years of experience in machine learning, data analysis, or artificial intelligence.

Obviously, the companies won’t be able to do without a director, so they will need to hire additional team members. According to Igor Filipenko, Director of Advanced Analytics at RBC Group, a minimum department of 3 people may require a budget of at least €100,000 per year.

The trend of hiring AI directors is spreading all over the world. The latest AWS report The study involved 3739 IT executives from 9 countries, including Germany, the US, and Japan. showed that more than 45% of the surveyed IT executives plan to make artificial intelligence their priority this year, with 60% of companies already having a chief AI officer (CAIO) and 26% planning to add such a position by 2026.

Overseas, AI directors are responsible for coordinating the strategy of technology implementation across departments. However, only 14% of the surveyed companies have such structured plans (this figure is expected to reach 76% by 2026). In general, 90% of companies are experimenting with AI in some way. Interestingly, businesses such as Amazon and Airbnb have already invited AI experts to their boards of directors.

Among the reasons for the problems with AI implementation, companies highlight the lack of qualified specialists (55%), high costs (48%), and problems with AI models themselves, such as hallucinations (40%). At the same time, 92% plan to increase hiring of AI specialists of various levels in 2025.