«Nova Poshta» increased tariffs for parcel delivery in Ukraine (+10-20 UAH)

From October 1, «Nova Poshta» has increased tariffs for its services — the cost of delivery of parcels, documents and goods weighing more than 30 kg has changed.

In general, prices increased by UAH 10-20 and affected both parcel delivery in Ukraine and within the city.

New tariffs for delivery in Ukraine

Parcels up to 2 kg — 80 UAH (previously 70 UAH)

Parcels up to 10 kg — 110 UAH (previously 100 UAH)

Parcels up to 30 kg — 160 UAH (previously 140 UAH)

New tariffs for delivery within the city

Parcels up to 2 kg — 60 UAH (previously 50 UAH)

Parcels up to 10 kg — 90 UAH (previously 80 UAH)

Parcels up to 30 kg — 140 UAH (previously 120 UAH)

Other services (documents and cargo 30+ kg)

The cost of sending documents is 65 UAH

Cargoes over 30 kg: between branches in the city you will have to pay 50 kopecks for each additional kg, and between branches in Ukraine – a hryvnia per kg.

The Nova Poshta press service notes in a commentary that some payments have been canceled (in particular, the commission for the declared value when returning parcels), while free options (forwarding within Ukraine, packaging in branded packages of 0.5 kg, 1 kg, 2 kg, 4 kg and envelopes for documents, as well as returning the parcel from the buyer to the seller if the goods do not fit) will continue to be available.

«During the great war in Ukraine, energy prices, which make up a significant share of our service costs, as well as other items, have increased. For example, consumer prices increased by 7.5%, while the inflation rate was 8.2%. While updating our tariffs, we are also introducing new technologies and improving service delivery», — is specified in release.

It should be noted that the company’s own price changes introduced and «Ukrposhta»: yes, from October 1, the cost of postage stamps (postage stamps, marked envelopes and cards) has increased — from now on, they will be sold inclusive of VAT at a rate of 20%.