Nvidia App is a new all-in-one program that combines the GeForce Experience with the Control Panel

Nvidia has announced the release of a new program called Nvidia App. It combines the control panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX app into a single user-friendly interface.

From now on, authorization to the program is required only if the user wants to receive rewards and packages available for his account. The most interesting part for gamers is the unified GPU Control Center, which allows users to view and customize optimizations for individual games and adjust driver settings.

Owners of Nvidia RTX series graphics cards can also use the Nvidia App to work with AI-enhancing filters, including RTX Dynamic Vibrance. RTX HDR is also supported, allowing players to easily add HDR to SDR games.

In addition, the new program updates the GeForce Experience overlay to provide more customization options than ever before. For example, the new overlay allows users to customize which performance metrics they want to see on their display while playing a game.

At the same time, the Nvidia App now allows you to view a list of changes in the latest versions of the Game Ready Driver. Instead of reading a blog post on Nvidia’s website to see a list of new features, the app allows you to read the key innovations and install the driver on your system.

At the same time, the new program has several drawbacks. For example, broadcasts on Twitch and YouTube are not available. In addition, the program is still in beta status, so it may not be completely stable. Nevertheless, the company plans to develop the Nvidia App and add new features to the program, including AV1 support for Shadowplay, additional DLSS controls, and integration of features from the GeForce Experience and RTX Experience, such as driver rollback and video card overclocking.

Source: IGN