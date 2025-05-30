NVIDIA GeForce NOW officially on Steam Deck — cloud gaming consumes 50% less power

The video card manufacturer announced GeForce NOW on Steam Deck at CES 2025. The native NVIDIA app is now available for download.

Previously, GeForce NOW games could be launched on Steam Deck through the built-in browser. With the new program, NVIDIA promises up to a 50% reduction in battery consumption compared to running the same game directly on the console. GeForce NOW in Steam Deck (and more) supports streaming at resolutions up to 1440p / 120 FPS when connected to a monitor or 4K / 60 FPS with a TV. In the future, the company plans to improve the streaming experience by adding a 90 FPS mode.

Premium users of the service get HDR10 mode — it will work on Steam Deck OLED in portable mode or when connected to a TV or monitor. The most expensive plan also includes a set of RTX, DLSS 4, and Reflex technologies. Brad Chakos of PC World tested games on GeForce NOW and in the normal Steam Deck mode.

«Doom: The Dark Ages has been called a Steam Deck nightmare. Even with low graphics settings, completing a not-so-full tutorial section results in frame rates of 20-29 FPS — it not only looks ugly, but feels terrible I then switched to it on the new Steam Deck app from GeForce Now, with an early build and a GFN Ultimate subscription. Oh, my. My! Suddenly everything was beautiful and smooth. …Even with the graphics settings at Nightmare and rays shining through everywhere, performance was locked in at the 60fps maximum that GFN offers on Deck».

The journalist also noted the claimed improvement in battery life. On 86% charge, the console should have been able to work for 44 minutes of game time. The system estimated that with GeForce NOW, the time would have increased to 7 hours. Chakos also tested Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 — in both games he got 60 FPS with improved graphics. Increasing the possible game time can really help in situations where the user wants to play longer than 1-3 hours.