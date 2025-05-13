NVIDIA raises prices by 5-15% on everything — to compensate for export restrictions and duties

The major video card and AI chipmaker has raised prices for almost all products to compensate for $5.5 billion in losses in China and higher costs at TSMC.

In particular, the price of the cost of GeForce RTX 5090 and by 5-15% percent for data center modules. NVIDIA adjusts its pricing strategy in response to changes in external pressures. According to the information Digitimes Taiwan (via Notebookcheck), which refers to suppliers, the company suffered a $5.5 billion loss after Washington has blocked supplies its H20 chips to China. The move of Blackwell’s production to TSMC’s Arizona fab and the associated higher costs of materials, logistics, and tariffs also led to a sharp rise in costs.

To protect profitability, NVIDIA has raised official prices «for almost all of its products» and authorized partners to follow suit. Prices for the flagship RTX 5090 graphics card in Taiwan increased from about $2966 to $3295 (about 10%). Prices for other RTX 50 graphics cards have increased by 5-10%. The H200 and B200 modules now cost about 10-15% more, and server vendors have begun to pass this increase on to customers.

Despite the export ban and higher duties, demand for AI chips from US and international cloud service providers remains strong. NVIDIA’s results for the quarter ending in May are expected to be in line with the previous forecast and will demonstrate «excellent profit performance»