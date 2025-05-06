Oblivion remaster became the third best-selling game of 2025 in a week

Following the first week of release, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered became the most popular game of 2025.

In just one week on the market, the remaster of the almost 20-year-old game has already reached the third place among all games of 2025 in terms of sales in dollars. In the US, only Monster Hunter Wilds and Assassin’s Creed Shadows, writes Circana analyst Mat Piscatella.

We’re talking about sales — Game Pass subscribers are not included in the statistics. And this is important: Oblivion Remastered was immediately available in the Xbox Game Pass library on PC and consoles, so many players didn’t buy the game separately. At the same time, it is available in the «cloud» GeForce NOW. But a significant number of sales came from PlayStation, where the game hit the top downloads in April in both North America and Europe. As we can see, the numbers speak for themselves. Bethesda announced that in less than a week after the release, more than 4 million people have played the game.

According to Steam, Oblivion Remastered was the game with the highest number of active users in the United States for the week ending April 26. On Xbox, it took fourth place, and on PlayStation — fifteenth.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

And all this considering that the game was hardly advertised. Officially, the announcement happened on the day of release, although there were several leaks for a few days before that. Now on Steam the project is consistently in the top bestsellers and the peak online weekday traffic exceeds 87,000 players.

Circana’s full monthly report will be released on May 21, and for May –June 18. But it is already obvious: Oblivion Remastered is one of the biggest releases of the year. The turn-based RPG Clair Obscur didn’t hurt its success either: Expedition 33, which was released simultaneously with Oblivion Remastered. The game is still sold more than a million copies and is also available on Game Pass. The publisher himself admitted that they managed not to negatively affect each other.

Source: Game Spot