OnePlus Buds Pro 3: flagship headphones with 2 speakers and 43 hours of battery life

An insider has revealed information about the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 wireless headphones, which will replace the Buds Pro 2 model released in February 2023.

In a post on the social network X, Jogesh Brar claims that OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is scheduled to be released this week. OnePlus is apparently planning major changes to its upcoming flagship headphones. The leaked renders show the headphones with a two-tone design similar to the current model. Interestingly, the charging case may have a faux leather finish. Some smartphone makers often use this material in their devices, but this will be the first time a company has used faux leather on a headphone case.

The real images of the Buds Pro 3 shared by Yogesh show the engraved L and R marks on the headphones and the new white color. This will be the first time in many years that OnePlus will release a pair of white headphones.

Here's the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 3 – 11 mm woofer & 6 mm tweeter

– LHDC 5.0

– 50 dB ANC

– Dynaudio EQ

– 43 Hrs battery life

– IP55 rating

(Box price – Rs 13,999) Launches next week

Sale price similar to Buds Pro 2 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Mrame8FrQW — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 8, 2024

Each Buds Pro 3 headphone will reportedly have an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The sound quality is expected to improve due to better customization, for which OnePlus allegedly uses Dynaudio. The active noise reduction system is supposed to be capable of suppressing up to 50 dB of noise, which is 2 dB more than its predecessor.

A significant increase in battery life is expected. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has a total battery life of 43 hours, which is 4 hours longer than the current flagship OnePlus headphones.

Preliminarily, the price of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will be about $170.

Source: androidpolice