Online military registration and the Unified Register of Servicemen with Military ID – initiatives of the Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a draft law that allows Ukrainians of conscription age to register for military service online. This can be done using electronic identification.

This draft law «On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine «On Military Duty and Military Service» regarding the peculiarities of registering Ukrainian citizens for military service and their medical examination during basic general training» has already been approved at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Thus, it is highly likely that it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration and adoption soon.

It is planned to allow military registration and updating of personal data through electronic identification in the service «Electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists». It is also planned to eliminate commissions for registration and to cancel medical examinations during military registration.

Students pursuing higher education will undergo a medical examination before practical classes of basic military training.

Women who wish to perform basic military service will be registered as conscripts before being sent to service, and after completing their service, they will be registered as persons liable for military service.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense shared additional information on draft law No. 12066, which effectively abolishes medical secrecy about the health status of conscripts and persons liable for military service. It also provides for the creation of a Unified State Register of Military Personnel. This is proposed to improve military registration and the provision of electronic services.

It provides for:

creation of a unified database for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service,

introduction of a unique electronic identifier Military ID. It will enable data exchange between registries without using personal data of military personnel,

creating a legislative framework for the further development of the «Army+» application and the information and communication system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,

providing electronic services to military personnel and their families, including social benefits, guarantees and bonus programs.

It is noted that the register will not contain information on military service, rank or specialty. Sensitive data will be stored in secure circuits of other information systems and, if necessary, can be depersonalized using Military ID instead of using first and last names.

Source: Ministry of Defense 1, 2