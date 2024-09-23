OnlyFans instead of Netflix: an IT professional changed her job and now earns almost twice as much

The 36-year-old OnlyFans star, who goes by the pseudonym Space Ghost, attracted the attention of X (Twitter) users with her post about a radical career change. The girl told how, after 15 years of working in the IT field, in particular at Netflix, she left the industry to work in the adult industry.

Space Ghost, whose real name is Kari, shared that her new path allowed her to give up the grueling 70-hour workweek. Now she has more free time for her favorite hobby — the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering. This post was viewed over a million times in one day and liked by more than 24,000 people.

>be 36 >work as an IT engineer for 15 years >start making porn instead >stop working 70 hours weeks >finally have time to play magic the gathering — Space Ghost (@spaceghost) September 22, 2024

In her comments, Kari revealed the financial details of her transition. According to her, in just four months of working in the sex industry, her annual income reached about $401,000. This is almost twice her previous salary in the IT sector, which was $230,000 a year.

Before joining Netflix, Kari worked in the IT department of the U.S. Forest Service — an agency of the Department of Agriculture that manages the country’s national forests and rangelands. «It was the most important job in the entire ecosystem of US government employees», — said is a former IT engineer. She also tried her hand at commentating on esports events, but this activity brought in only about $12,000 a year.

Space Ghost currently has a significant audience on social media. Her personal account on X has almost 90,000 followers, and her work account has more than 40,000. On the OnlyFans platform, her profile has received approximately 140 thousand likes.

Source: Dev.ua