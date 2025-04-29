Onyx Boox unveils 25.3-inch Mira Pro Color E Ink monitor at a high price

Onyx Boox is actively promoting E Ink technology in the monitor segment. The company already offers a 25.3-inch black-and-white E Ink monitor Mira Pro, and now Onyx Boox has prepared a color version of Mira Pro Color for release.

The new product uses a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display with a resolution of 3200×1800 pixels, which supports 4096 colors and 16 grayscale. This monitor is suitable for those who often work with dashboards, analyze data, or work with graphics. The monitor has built-in speakers, so it can be used for watching videos or creating content if the small number of colors does not become a limitation.

As with other displays on the Kaleido 3, it maintains a «paper» screen feel and low eye strain. The display has wide viewing angles and provides excellent readability even in bright light. The device also has its own dual backlight with tone control. You can work with Mira Pro Color even in complete darkness.

The monitor is equipped with Boox Super Refresh technology. It provides fast image refresh with minimal phantom display. The monitor supports four refresh modes, which are suitable for different types of work: reading, writing, document viewing, and video viewing. In addition, there are Dark Color Enhancement and Light Color Filter — functions for even more precise image customization.

Power consumption is minimal, but of course, it depends on how intensively you use the monitor. It’s worth remembering that, unlike readers, monitors refresh the image more often.

For connecting content sources, Mira Pro Color has HDMI, mini HDMI, USB Type-C and DisplayPort. Thanks to this set, it can be connected to a computer, tablet, smartphone. The monitor supports Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS and iPadOS.

The set comes with an ergonomic stand that allows you to adjust its height, tilt, and swivel. It’s also compatible with VESA mounts, so you can attach it to the wall.

The price of Onyx Boox Mira Pro Color is $1899.99.

Earlier, E Ink monitors were announced by Modos Paper andDasung.

Source: openpr