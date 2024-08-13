Opera One browser available for iPhone — with AI assistant, image generator and voice input

After several weeks of beta testing, the new Opera browser with built-in artificial intelligence is now available to all iOS users.

Opera One duplicates the minimalist interface of the desktop browser and «removes unnecessary elements» so that they do not distract you while browsing. For example, when scrolling through a page, Opera One hides the bottom and top bars for full-screen viewing.

The search bar is located at the bottom of the interface for easier access and includes integration with the Aria AI assistant. A new gesture is also available that allows you to activate the panel with a light swipe down (similar to how users search for apps on the iPhone home screen with Spotlight).

According to Opera, the Aria AI assistant can perform a wide range of tasks: from searching the Internet (the chatbot can be controlled by voice) to writing texts and generating images based on Google’s Imagen2 model.

The home page, meanwhile, integrates news and product tips. The browser also includes a built-in ad blocker, a free VPN, and several options for customizing the theme.

Opera One for iOS comes out in a little over a year after its debut on the computerand the browser can already be downloaded for free from App Store.