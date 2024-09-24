OPPO A3x offers military-grade MIL-STD 810H protection and a price of 5555 UAH

OPPO AED Ukraine has announced the launch of the new OPPO A3x smartphone on the Ukrainian market. This is a budget model that is characterized by a high level of protection — it has received the MIL-STD 810H certificate for shock resistance, as well as SGS certification. In addition, the smartphone is IP54 water and dust resistant.

The OPPO A3x smartphone is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (1604×720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The maximum brightness under sunlight is declared at 1000 nits. The screen is protected by double-reinforced glass. The device contains a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 processor with Adreno 610 GPU, 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There is also a memory card slot. RAM Expansion technology allows you to double the amount of available RAM — up to 8 GB.

On the back of the OPPO A3x smartphone is an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus (f/2 lens), capable of recording video in up to 1080/30p. The second module on the rear panel is a flicker sensor. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The device offers a 5100 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It allows you to restore 50% of the battery capacity in 30 minutes of charging. The manufacturer claims that the battery can operate at more than 80% of its original capacity after 1600 charging cycles. The new product has dimensions of 165.77×76.08×7.68 mm and weighs 186 g.

OPPO A3x smartphone (4/128 GB) in Nebula Red and Ocean Blue colors is available at the launch of sales until October 6 at a price of UAH 5555.