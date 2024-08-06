«Pass 2.0» from the Ministry of Defense: a new car control system is being created in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decree that provides for the creation of new and improvement of existing information and communication systems for the Ministry of Defense.

According to the plans outlined in the Priority Areas of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for 2024-2026, which were reviewed by Judicial and legal newspaper, provides, in particular creation of a vehicle control system «Pass 2.0» — no details yet Among other plans:

Creation of an information and communication system for managing the electronic queue at the SEC.

Modernization of the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists — in particular, launch of a digital tool that will provide electronic services (e.g., electronic submission of applications for the status of combatant).

Modernization of the information and communication system for object recognition using artificial intelligence technologies.

Creation of an information and communication system for keeping records of offenses in the Armed Forces.

Creation of the information and communication system «Ornament» designed to ensure electronic interaction between the information and communication systems of the Ministry of Defense and other state bodies.

Creation of the information and communication system «Brama» designed to ensure the identification and authentication of users in information and communication systems owned by the Ministry of Defense.

Modernization of the information and communication system of the software product «Loaf»

The digital transformation plans include the launch of a system for recording IDPs’ temporary residence; modernization of the Unified State Demographic Register and the National Biometric Verification System, etc. Meanwhile, the CEC commissioned to create an automated information and analytical system that automates electoral procedures during the elections.