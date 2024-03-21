Pay extra for tweets: Elon Musk launches new API subscription for developers at X (Twitter)

Social network X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday launched a new subscription service in its API for developers.

About reported TechCrunch.

This upgrade will allow developers to make about 10 thousand posts for $100 if they reach the limit.

Elon Musk limited free access to APIs and offered subscriptions last year. First, there was Basic — starting at $100 dollars per month.

Already in 2024, the company introduced a Pro subscription — $5,000 with higher limits.

However, developers had no way to get more tweets if they reached the limit. They had to either wait or sign up for a more expensive subscription.

With the launch of the new tariffs, it became known that there will also be restrictions on the number of upgrades that developers can purchase. Developers with a basic level have a limit of 10 upgrades, and developers with a professional level have — 5 upgrades per month. The API X changes have had a significant impact on the third-party ecosystem, and many tools have focused on other social platforms.

It should be noted that starting February 9, 2023, Twitter no longer provides free access to the API (both to version 1.1 and 2). Instead, a “basic subscription” was launched for developers. New subscription features were gradually added.