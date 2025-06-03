Photo of the powered-up Google Pixel 10 Pro — Tensor G5 specifications, exotic version of Android 16

An early DVT1.0 prototype of the Google Pixel 10 Pro «has been leaked on a Chinese social network. In addition to the appearance, you can see several operating system screens and processor data.

Telegram account Mystic Leaks saved and published the images. The author of the post points out errors in the operating system’s information about the processor — it is known that it is made using a 3 nm process, not 5 nm. Earlier, the phone could be seen during shooting a commercial in Canada.

The Tensor G5 processor is codenamed blazer in the photo. It consists of 2 Cortex-A520 cores, 2x Cortex-A725, 3x Cortex-A725, and 1x Cortex-X4 units. The phone has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and is running Android version 16, which is different from of the recent QPR1.

The appearance of the smartphone is not too different from the design of its predecessor, and there are a few minor differences. In particular, the protective glass above the camera unit is located closer to the edge, and the metal frame around it has become thinner. The protrusion from the camera itself seems a little thicker than in the previous model. The SIM card tray «has moved» closer to the upper left edge.

The phone that users will receive will almost certainly look almost exactly the same as the DVT version, but changes are still possible. The colors of the Pixel 10 line are also known. The basic smartphone will be available in Obsidian, Blue, Iris, and Limoncello. Pixel 10 Pro and XL will have Obsidian, Green, Sterling, and Porcelain colors. According to another fresh message in X, new Google phones are expected on August 13.