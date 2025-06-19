Poster «Predator: Badlands» shows the alien’s armor and an injured Elle Fanning

On the eve of Comic-Con 2025, a poster for the movie «Predator: Badlands» — fans see hints of a key plot twist. And perhaps even an intersection with the «Alien» universe.

The poster shows several interesting elements. For example, the armor of a new Predator named Deck is shown for the first time, and the injured Elle Fanning is hanging behind him. The woman visually looks like an android with thin tubes and entrails hanging from it. The poster reminds us of the iconic scene from 1986’s «Aliens»: the queen of the xenomorphs tears Bishop (Lance Henriksen) in half, who has become a kind of standard for the «good android» in «Alien» adaptations.

His armor deserves special attention on the poster: a new visor, unusual elements on the shoulders — all this distinguishes it from the classic costumes of the Yautu race. Perhaps the design hints at a new subgroup of hunters. And the mask, reminiscent of the «Alien vs Predator» modifications, only fuels rumors of a possible clash with xenomorphs.

The new movie, officially titled «Predator: Badlands», is once again directed by Dan Trachtenberg — prequel director «Prey». This time, for the first time, he makes the Predator not just a hunter, but a central figure in the story. The main the hero arrives on the «planet of death» Kalisk after being expelled from the clan. Dec’s goal is to prove his worth and regain Yautya’s recognition.

In addition, Trachtenberg previously hinted at the key motives of the movie. He shared that was inspired by the connection of characters in the game Shadow of the Colossus — and here it is clear that the friendship between the Predator and the android is not an ordinary thing. According to Trachtenberg, Fanning is «the exact opposite of» the Predator: she is verbose, sensual, and possibly possesses knowledge or skills that he lacks.

Theories about hints of a third «Alien vs. Predator» movie are fueled by the recent animation project «Predator: Killer of Killers», which was also released this year and contains numerous references to the Alien universe. There’s no direct confirmation from Trachtenberg, but he did acknowledge that there’s a unique, fascinating connection between Fanning and Deck’s characters.

