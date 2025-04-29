«Predator: Wasteland» was inspired by the classic PS2 game for a key relationship in the movie: «We wanted to see two opposites»

Dan Trachtenberg, the director of the new film in the «Predator» series, said that he found the basis for the central relationship in «Predator: Wasteland» he found in the classic video games.

The film tells the story of a young Predator named Deck (played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatan) who is kicked out of his clan. He finds himself on a remote planet where he meets Tia (Elle Fanning), an android created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Despite the radical differences between them, it seems, their connection became an unexpected highlight of the future movie.

It was this relationship building that Dan Trachtenberg was inspired by in Shadow of the Colossus. This 2005 hit for the PlayStation 2 greatly influenced his vision of characters.

«As inspired as I am by movies, I’ve been very inspired by video games [like] Shadow of the Colossus, where you have a protagonist paired with someone else who provides color and connection», — the director said.

Shadow of the Colossus is an action-adventure game in which a young man named Wander travels on horseback through an isolated area. His goal is to defeat the Colossi and bring the girl Mono back to life. The game’s atmosphere, visual style, and the relationship between the protagonist and the horse Agro became a source of inspiration for the relationships in the movie.

«There’s a thing with a horse in Shadow of the Colossus that’s devastating when you play the game. And so [Predator: Badlands] was a little bit inspired by that in terms of wanting to see the Predator with someone else, this character who’s the opposite of him. He’s very laconic, [Elle Fanning] is not. She’s capable in ways that he is not. Physically, she’s got a real thing that I’m so excited for you guys to see. But I want to let eventually some of that speak for itself», — Trachtenberg adds.

«Predator: Badlands» (original title Predator: Badlands) — is the sixth film in the franchise, but it is not a direct sequel to the previous films. The script was written by Trachtenberg and Patrick Eyson. The premiere is scheduled for November 7. Before that, the premiere of another «secret» movie about «Predator».

Source: IGN