PrivatBank to launch mobile and non-volatile recycling ATMs in frontline regions of Ukraine

Kateryna Danshyna

Ukrainians in the frontline regions will be able to receive banking services using PrivatBank’s mobile ATM.

In addition to issuing cash, recycled ATMs allow receive almost all available banking services: from payments and transfers to deposits, loan repayments, insurance, etc.

The bank’s specialists working with the mobile ATM will help customers if necessary.

«Our clients will be able to receive salaries, social benefits, transfers, deposits, and more safely and in a convenient format,” says Dmytro Musienko, PrivatBank’s Board Member for Retail Business.

The mobile ATM operates on the basis of a collection vehicle, is equipped with the necessary security systems and video surveillance, and has an independent power supply and communication.

«The main thing is a unique system of independent power supply and communication, which allows the armored mobile ATM to operate autonomously for almost a day», — Andriy Kozlovsky, Head of Operational Services and Administrative Support Directorate at PrivatBank, said.


