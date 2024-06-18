PrivatBank to launch mobile and non-volatile recycling ATMs in frontline regions of Ukraine

Ukrainians in the frontline regions will be able to receive banking services using PrivatBank’s mobile ATM.

In addition to issuing cash, recycled ATMs Created from recycled or used materials allowreceive almost all available banking services: from payments and transfers to deposits, loan repayments, insurance, etc.

The bank’s specialists working with the mobile ATM will help customers if necessary.

«Our clients will be able to receive salaries, social benefits, transfers, deposits, and more safely and in a convenient format,” says Dmytro Musienko, PrivatBank’s Board Member for Retail Business.

The mobile ATM operates on the basis of a collection vehicle, is equipped with the necessary security systems and video surveillance, and has an independent power supply and communication.