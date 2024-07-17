PS Store has a big summer sale — Elden Ring, Alan Wake 2, Hogwarts Legacy and other 4500 games with up to 80% off

PlayStation has launched a grand summer sale in its digital store. More than 4,500 games and ad-dons for PS5 and PS4 received discounts of up to 80%. The promotion will run from July 17 to August 14.

Among the hits that can be purchased at reduced prices are Elden Ring (30% off) and Hogwarts Legacy (60% off). The sale also includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with a 45% discount and many other popular titles.

PlayStation divided the promotion into two waves. The first one started on July 17, and on August 1, the store will update its assortment by adding new games with discounts. This will give players even more opportunities to add to their collection.

A selection of games with discounts from the summer sale in the PS Store

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III — 1346₴ (-45%)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition — 999₴ (-50%)

Elden Ring PS4 & PS5 — 1 259₴ (-30%)

Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 — 839₴ (-60%)

Mortal Kombat 1 — 879₴ (-60%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 — 560₴ (-67%)

Tekken 8 — 1 253₴ (-43 %)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — 1 149₴ (-43%)

Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition — 1 064₴ (-70%)

Alan Wake 2 — 974₴ (-35%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition — 1073₴ (-75%)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered — 985₴ (-42%)

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 — 480₴ (-60%)

«The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt — Complete Edition» — 337₴ (-75%)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord — 749₴ (-50%)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — 379₴ (-80%)

The sale covers almost all major releases of recent years, with the exception of PlayStation exclusives. In addition to full versions of games, users will be able to purchase various add-ons and DLC at discounted prices.

For the convenience of PlayStation customers created a special pagewhere all the promotional offers are collected. There you will find a complete list of games and applications that participate in the summer sale. In addition, you should pay attention to the service PSPrices. Thanks to numerous filters, you can quickly find exactly the games you are interested in at the best price.

Source: Pushsquare, PS Store