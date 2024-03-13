PS5 update 9.00 improves DualSense controller sound with noise reduction

Update PS5 Update 9.00 adds DualSense controller audio enhancements and Share Screen interaction to the Sony console.

The DualSense controller sound improvements are implemented through noise reduction. In addition, the update allows users to adjust the brightness of the console’s power light using a new setting, transmits Wccftech.

Improvement of the controller speakers. The controller’s speakers can now play audio at higher volumes, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat more clearly.

Improved noise reduction. The sound quality from the microphone on controllers has been improved with a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game sound is suppressed, which improves the quality of voice chat. Install the new system software version and update the controller software to enjoy improved voice chat sound clarity when using the controller microphone.

The system upgrade should also improve system stability and performance.