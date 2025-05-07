PS6, is that you? A mysterious console similar to Sony’s new product was found in the GTA 6 trailer

In the second trailer of GTA 6, viewers noticed not only new details of the game, but also a mysterious console that resembles a PlayStation.

And to be more precise — this is what gamers have jokingly dubbed the «PS6 teaser». At the 1:16 minute mark of the trailer, the heroine Lucia returns home, while her partner Jason lies on the couch watching TV. Next to the screen — is a white device that looks like a game console. It looks close to a PS5, but not identical. It is slightly thinner and has a long blue backlight in the center, which distinguishes it from the current model.

«PS6 leaked!!» — wrote one user in X (Twitter)by uploading a screenshot of the console.

PS6 leaked!! pic.twitter.com/jqOXuwk2hN — Yash (@Yasshbhardwajj) May 6, 2025

Someone has already joked that: «We got a PS6 teaser before GTA 6». The console in the scene is not just a reference to the PlayStation. The scene also shows a controller that looks very similar to DualSense, and the trailer is accompanied by a note that the video was entirely recorded on a PS5. It’s possible that Sony could have entered into a marketing deal with Rockstar, as it has done in the past. This could explain the deliberate presence of the brand in the trailer, although it could also be about PS5 Pro.

And it makes sense, considering that GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of the decade. Sony would definitely want to use its launch to push the PS5 Pro ahead of with the game’s release in May 2026. Given that the game will initially be released only on consoles, the PS5 Pro will be the best platform to play on. But there are a lot of rumors about the PS6 itself, for example, that processors for it will appear in 2026.

But users didn’t stop with the PS6 theories, as someone else noticed other details of the trailer. For example, the scene with Jason hints at the return of the classic gun store chain. And others believe that among the characters you can see someone very similar to Phil Cassidy — an old friend from Vice City. Although such an appearance seems unlikely due to the time frame, so they assume that it could be a relative.

Others went further: they say that the game may contain remasters of old parts of the series in the form of mini-games. For example, they wrote about Vice City emulation.

«Imagine they just casually put in GTA 4 remaster as a playable mini game. What are the chances we get Vice City emulated in game?» — thinks Crazy-Path-7929.

Of course, all of this is just fan fantasy. Although rumors about the PS6 have been swirling on the Internet for some time now, a similar PS5 Pro ad campaign looks more realistic. And returning to the second trailer, it’s worth adding that Rockstar has talked about six available locations in GTA 6

Source: IGN / Games Radar