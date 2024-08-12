Realme overtakes Xiaomi: new 320W fast charger charges smartphone in 4-5 minutes

Realme has developed a new 320W fast charging technology for smartphones. In doing so, the company broke the previous fast charging power record of 300W set by Xiaomi’s Redmi brand. This new development promises to change the way we think about charging our devices, setting a new standard for speed and efficiency.

A detailed presentation of the new technology will take place during the Realme Technology Carnival event scheduled for August 14. In the meantime, only a few excerpts about the new record-breaking solution are published. For example, the leaked video shows that the Realme device charged from 0% to 17% in just 35 seconds.

The switch to 320W charging will significantly reduce charging time and improve the capabilities of Realme smartphones. For example, the Realme GT Neo5, which offers 240W charging, can be fully charged in just 9 minutes. With the new system, you can expect a full charge in less than 5 minutes. However, the official figures and timing of this technology will be announced during the presentation.

Xiaomi’s previous record-breaking 300W fast charger, although announced back in February, has not yet been available on the market. At the time of the announcement, Redmi claimed that the smartphone reaches a 20% charge level in just one minute, then 50% in 2 minutes and 12 seconds, and then 100% in just under 5 minutes.

Source: gizchina