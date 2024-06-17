Redmi 13 with a 108-megapixel camera goes on sale at a price of UAH 6.3 thousand

The new budget smartphone Redmi 13 is now available in Ukraine. This model is the first Redmi budget smartphone to offer a 108 megapixel main camera.

The Redmi 13 smartphone has a 6.79-inch display with FHD+ resolution (2460×1080 pixels) and support for AdaptiveSync technology, which adjusts the refresh rate to 90 Hz. The device contains a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra processor with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The amount of RAM can be 6 or 8 GB, and the storage capacity is 128 or 256 GB. Additionally, you can install a Micro SD memory card with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

The camera on the rear panel is based on a 108-megapixel sensor that allows you to use 3X zoom. It is complemented by a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor. The Redmi 13 smartphone is equipped with a 5030 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. You can restore the charge level to 50% in about half an hour. The model is protected from moisture and dust according to the IP53 standard. The novelty has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and an IR blaster for controlling the device. The dimensions are 168.6×76.28×8.3 mm and the weight is 205 g. The device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

The price of Redmi 13 starts at UAH 6,999. Until June 30, the 6+128 GB version will be available for UAH 6,299. The 8+256 GB version is estimated at UAH 7999. Users will be able to choose a model in one of three colors: black, pink, or blue.