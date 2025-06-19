Redmi Pad 2 tablet has been released – 11″ 2.5K screen and Helio G100-Ultra for a price of 6999 UAH

After the release TV sets and monitors Redmi has started updating its tablets. The company has introduced the new Redmi Pad 2 — the successor to the first model in 2022. The novelty is suitable for those looking for an inexpensive and balanced gadget for work, study, and entertainment.

Specifications of the Redmi Pad 2

The new Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2.5K (2560×1600 pixels), a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a peak brightness of 600 nits in street mode. It is also TUV Rheinland certified and compatible with the Redmi Smart Pen.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chip with a frequency of 2.2 GHz and Mali G57 MC2 graphics. Redmi offers several versions of the Pad 2: 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, and 8/256 GB. Other features include support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G, USB-C, and a microSD slot.

The main camera has an 8-megapixel sensor, and the front camera is 5 megapixels (yes, it’s a bit simpler than its predecessor). But there are interesting modes: teleprompter, document shooting, HDR. The tablet has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The 9000 mAh battery supports 18W charging. But only a 15W adapter is included in the box.

The tablet runs the Android 15 operating system with the proprietary HyperOS shell that supports it, Circle-To-Search, Google Gemini, shared clipboard, and call and network synchronization between devices.

Price

The new Redmi Pad 2 tablet is already available for sale in Ukraine. Depending on the version, the price is:

4 GB + 128 GB (Wi-Fi) – UAH 6999;

4 GB + 128 GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) – UAH 8499;

8 GB + 256 GB (Wi-Fi + 4G) – UAH 9499.

Source: 91mobiles