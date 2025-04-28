Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi TV X 2025 — affordable gaming TVs with up to 288Hz refresh rate and prices starting at $308

Xiaomi has launched a new energy-efficient line of TVs aimed at gamers — Redmi TV X 2025. This series offers models with diagonals of 55, 65, 75, and 85 inches that support important features for gamers, such as high refresh rates.

All Xiaomi Redmi TV X 2025 TVs support 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840×2160 pixels). The base refresh rate is 144 Hz, and in game mode, the frequency can go up to 288 Hz. This should ensure image clarity in dynamic scenes. The new products cover 94% of the DCI-P3 color space and have a color accuracy of ΔE≈2.

Redmi TV X 2025 TVs run on Xiaomi’s proprietary HyperOS 2 operating system. The hardware platform includes a quad-core Cortex-A73 processor and Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The chip is complemented by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and FreeSync Premium technologies. Two HDMI 2.1 connectors with VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (automatic low latency mode) support for connecting content sources, as well as an additional HDMI 2.0 port for greater compatibility with various devices. There is also USB 3.0, USB 2.0, optical audio output, LAN, AV input, and an antenna jack. The devices have two speakers, and their power is 12.5 or 15 watts, depending on the model.

Redmi TV X 2025 has built-in WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless modules. The set comes with an NFC remote control, which makes it easy to broadcast a smartphone screen or control via the Xiaomi Super XiaoAi voice assistant.

The TVs are made in metal cases and have thin bezels. They support VESA wall mounting. Particular emphasis is placed on energy efficiency: in normal mode, the TVs consume about 130 watts, and in standby mode — less than 0.5 watts.

The new Xiaomi Redmi TV X 2025 TVs are already available for pre-order in China. The 55-inch model costs 2199 yuan (about $308), the 65-inch — 2799 yuan (about $392), the 75-inch — 3599 yuan (about $504), and the flagship 85-inch version — 4999 yuan (about $700).

Xiaomi recently introduced one of the most expensive monitors in its history — Redmi Monitor G Pro 27U. For fans of mobile devices — Redmi Turbo 4 Pro smartphone.

Source: msn