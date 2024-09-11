News Auto 09-11-2024 at 18:22 comment views icon

RENAULT Duster, TOYOTA RAV-4 and MAZDA CX5 are the most popular new passenger cars in Ukraine

Vadym Karpus

News writer

Recently was reportedreported that the Ukrainian automotive market experienced a real boom in August. Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine increased by 40% to 8.1 thousand units, a record high for new car sales over the past 32 months.

About 70% of the total number of passenger cars were sold to private customers. The remaining 30% of new passenger cars were purchased by legal entities.

Compared to August 2023, sales of new passenger cars in the private car market increased by 44%, and in the corporate segment by 32%.

The most popular new passenger cars among private customers:

  1. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 318 units;
  2. MAZDA CX5 – 258 units;
  3. KIA Sportage – 198 units;
  4. RENAULT Duster – 178 units;
  5. BYD Song Plus – 165 units.

Legal entities preferred the following models:

  1. RENAULT Duster – 513 units;
  2. SKODA Octavia – 150 units;
  3. TOYOTA RAV-4 – 126 units;
  4. TOYOTA Camry – 83 units;
  5. TOYOTA Corolla – 74 units.

As a reminder, after the government’s tax initiatives were announced with plans to impose a 15% military tax on new car purchases, Ukrainians began to actively empty car dealerships.

Source: Ukravtoprom

