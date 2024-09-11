RENAULT Duster, TOYOTA RAV-4 and MAZDA CX5 are the most popular new passenger cars in Ukraine

Recently was reportedreported that the Ukrainian automotive market experienced a real boom in August. Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine increased by 40% to 8.1 thousand units, a record high for new car sales over the past 32 months.

About 70% of the total number of passenger cars were sold to private customers. The remaining 30% of new passenger cars were purchased by legal entities.

Compared to August 2023, sales of new passenger cars in the private car market increased by 44%, and in the corporate segment by 32%.

The most popular new passenger cars among private customers:

TOYOTA RAV-4 – 318 units; MAZDA CX5 – 258 units; KIA Sportage – 198 units; RENAULT Duster – 178 units; BYD Song Plus – 165 units.

Legal entities preferred the following models:

RENAULT Duster – 513 units; SKODA Octavia – 150 units; TOYOTA RAV-4 – 126 units; TOYOTA Camry – 83 units; TOYOTA Corolla – 74 units.

As a reminder, after the government’s tax initiatives were announced with plans to impose a 15% military tax on new car purchases, Ukrainians began to actively empty car dealerships.

Source: Ukravtoprom