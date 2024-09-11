RENAULT Duster, TOYOTA RAV-4 and MAZDA CX5 are the most popular new passenger cars in Ukraine

Recently was reportedreported that the Ukrainian automotive market experienced a real boom in August. Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine increased by 40% to 8.1 thousand units, a record high for new car sales over the past 32 months.
About 70% of the total number of passenger cars were sold to private customers. The remaining 30% of new passenger cars were purchased by legal entities.
Compared to August 2023, sales of new passenger cars in the private car market increased by 44%, and in the corporate segment by 32%.
The most popular new passenger cars among private customers:
- TOYOTA RAV-4 – 318 units;
- MAZDA CX5 – 258 units;
- KIA Sportage – 198 units;
- RENAULT Duster – 178 units;
- BYD Song Plus – 165 units.
Legal entities preferred the following models:
- RENAULT Duster – 513 units;
- SKODA Octavia – 150 units;
- TOYOTA RAV-4 – 126 units;
- TOYOTA Camry – 83 units;
- TOYOTA Corolla – 74 units.
As a reminder, after the government’s tax initiatives were announced with plans to impose a 15% military tax on new car purchases, Ukrainians began to actively empty car dealerships.
Source: Ukravtoprom
