Car boom: sales of new cars in Ukraine increased by 40%. What brands were the most popular

In August 2024, more than 8.1 thousand new passenger cars were registered in Ukraine. This is a new record for the last 32 months since a full-scale war has been going on in Ukraine. This is reported by Ukrautoprom.

Compared to August 2023, consumer activity in the automotive market increased by 40%. As a reminder, after the government’s tax initiatives were announced with plans to additionally impose a 15% military tax on the purchase of new cars, Ukrainians sold out of car dealerships in 2 days. It seems that the sharp increase in Ukrainians’ interest in investing in cars was not limited to one weekend, but was also observed throughout August.

The most popular brand among Ukrainians in August 2024 was the Japanese automaker Toyota. Last month, 1248 new cars of this brand were sold.

The second place was taken by the French company Renault with 738 units. The bronze place in the ranking went to the German company BMW, which sold 633 cars in August. The top five also includes two representatives of the VAG Group: Skoda – 538 units, Volkswagen – 483 units.

The most popular new car among Ukrainians in August 2024 was once again the Renault Duster, retaining its bestseller status. Last month, 691 units of this model were sold.

Overall, since the beginning of the year, more than 47.3 thousand new passenger cars have been registered in Ukraine. This is 24% more than in the same period last year.

Source: Ukravtoprom