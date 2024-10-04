«Respects the original»: Silent Hill 2 remake received 87 points on Metacritic, but the game is not only praised

The remake of the cult survival horror game Silent Hill 2 by the Polish studio Bloober Team has received high marks from critics. As of October 4, the project’s average score on the Metacritic aggregator is 87and on OpenCritic — 86.

The reviewers noted that the developers managed to skillfully recreate the atmosphere of the original Silent Hill 2, while remaining faithful to the original source. At the same time, Bloober Team expanded and supplemented the locations, adding their own ideas. Special praise was given to the sound design, soundtrack, and reimagined bosses, which made the battles much more interesting.

Among the shortcomings, critics mention the sometimes slow pace of the game, which sometimes makes it seem long. Also, some reviewers found the gameplay too simplistic due to the large number of supplies for the protagonist.

However, most reviewers agree that Bloober Team managed to realize the seemingly impossible — to create a worthy remake of Silent Hill 2, which will be a great reason to plunge back into the gloomy atmosphere of the town of Silent Hill or to get acquainted with the series for the first time.

Eurogamer publication notes:

«Against all odds, Bloober Team has delivered a remake that expands on Silent Hill 2 in exactly the right places and carefully preserves the original».

IGN Japan states says that this version of the game «shows great respect for the source material and successfully transfers the classic story of human weaknesses into the modern» era. The critic also praises the return of the classic survival horror with the nervous system of over-the-shoulder combat.

According to GameSpot despite all the difficulties, the Bloober Team did the almost impossible:

«The Silent Hill 2 remake is a dream come true».

Screen Rant emphasizes that the game not only remains faithful to the original, but also gives surprises to players who return to Silent Hill 2. Thus, the «project justifies not only its own existence, but also the possibility of a large-scale revival of the Silent Hill» franchise.

GamesRadar+ notes certain limitations due to the strict adherence to the canons of the original, but calls the «remake an atmospheric and exciting horror game that is on par with Resident Evil» remakes.

In conclusion, Gamereactor UK writes: