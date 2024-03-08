Rivian announced compact electric SUVs R2 (range 483 km, price $45 thousand), R3 and R3X

Rivian has held an online presentation of its R2 electric SUV. Also, quite unexpectedly, the company showed two more new models – R3 and R3X.

As expected, Rivian R2 is a compact 5-seater SUV. Compared to the Rivian R1S, the dimensions have decreased from 5100×1837×2212 mm to 4715×1700×2144 mm, and the wheelbase has been reduced from 3075 mm to 2935 mm. Customers are offered three versions of the engine:

standard single-engine model with rear-wheel drive,

a two-engine all-wheel drive model with motors in the front and rear,

a version with three engines, which has two engines in the rear and one in the front.

This latest model is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.

All versions have a claimed range of at least 300 miles (about 483 km). The car uses 4695 type battery cells and a large battery that takes up most of the floor. The electric car is equipped with a NACS charging port, so it will work with Tesla chargers. The company is also building its own network of charging stations called the Rivian Adventure Network, with plans to create 600 locations within a few years.

Rivian R2 is equipped with 11 cameras and 5 radars, including a long-range front radar. All of these sensors have improved the car’s autonomous driving capabilities.

The interior offers a panoramic roof, an infotainment center, 2 glove compartments (while the R1 line did not even have one), 2 scroll wheels with dynamic tactile feedback on the steering wheel. The rear and front seats in the car can be folded, which allows you to arrange a full sleeping place in the cabin. The trunk door window can be lowered, which can be useful when transporting long items. Under the hood, there is another fairly roomy trunk.

The Rivian R2 electric SUV will go on sale in the United States in 2026 at a price of $45 thousand for a single-motor version. The car is already available for pre-order.

The Rivian R3 is an even more compact version of the electric vehicle with a shorter wheelbase and a more rigid structure. This model will also be available in three versions with one, two or three motors. The battery is the same as in the R2, but there is no information about the range. Rivian R3X is a version for those who need to travel off-road. It has short overhangs and a higher ground clearance. In this case, only a three-engine configuration is offered.

Rivian has not yet disclosed information on prices and launch dates for the R3 and R3X models.

Source: Engadget