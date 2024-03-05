Rivian R2 will be presented on March 7: range of 530 km, price from $47 thousand.

For years, Rivian has been promising to create a smaller, more affordable electric SUV. And that day is coming soon. The company will unveil the R2 on March 7, 2024, during a live broadcast in Laguna Beach, California, at 20:00 Kyiv time.

R2. Only three days to go. Watch the live reveal and reserve your R2 on March 7th.https://t.co/uMdVuBU9f6 | #RivianR2 pic.twitter.com/Zz3DgilRZt — Rivian (@Rivian) March 4, 2024

Even before the official presentation, some information about the Rivian R2 electric car appeared on the Internet. They were found by analyzing the code of the company’s website. As expected, the 5-seater electric SUV will be able to travel about 330 miles (about 530 km) without recharging. It will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.

These are taken from the Rivian R2 website. Using web inspector. Numbers are legit, look it up yourself. pic.twitter.com/YiPf9hLBrj — Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) March 5, 2024

Other reported features include support for NACS and CCS charging stations, a «power rear window» and a front trunk that is large enough to store the SUV’s mounting system when not in use. The wheelbase is 115.6 inches (2936 mm), the vehicle is 4714 mm long, 1905 mm wide (2144 mm including mirrors), and 1699 mm high.

The Rivian R2 electric car should go on sale in 2026. Its price will start at $47 thousand.

Source: The Verge 1, 2