Robert Downey Jr. supported the series «Iron Heart»: «Couldn’t be happier»

Robert Downey Jr. has publicly supported the Marvel series «Ironheart» about «a female version of» Stark. He called Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) a reason to be proud.

During an interview with Thorne and her colleague Anthony Ramos on «Good Morning America», they showed video message «Iron Man». In the video, Robert Downey Jr. said that «couldn’t be happier than» to see Dominic Thorne in the lead role.

«Miss Thorne, I couldn’t be happier than seeing you bringing Riri Williams to life», — he said.

At the same time, the actor couldn’t resist joking about Anthony Ramos’ character Parker Robbins, known as the Hood.

«But the Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr Ramos is not replacing me as Doctor Doom via Parker Robbins?», — he joked, referring to a common feature of both characters is wearing hoods.

Finally, Downey made a heart with his fingers and said: «Iron Man loves Iron Heart». Thorne responded by saying: «Iron Heart loves Iron Man too».

Robert Downey Jr. sends a message to ‘IRONHEART’ stars Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. “Iron Man loves Ironheart.”pic.twitter.com/JMNgJPK5e7 — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 17, 2025

Later, she shared the details of her first conversation with the actor, which took place after the series was filmed in Chicago. Robert Downey Jr. called her after the series was completed, gave her «two thumbs up» and admitted that he was rooting for her character.

It should be noted that the series «Iron Heart» tells about the further adventures of Riri Williams after the events of «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever». At the center of the story — a brilliant student from Chicago who creates her own armored suitThe series will feature a new technology capable of competing with Tony Stark’s. Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Regan Aliyah, Alden Ehrenreich and Jim Resch will star alongside Thorne. Sacha Baron Cohen will play an undisclosed role.

The premiere is scheduled for June 24 on Disney+, which is when the series will officially complete the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in July, it will start sixth phase — from the movie «Fantastic Four».

Source: Games Radar