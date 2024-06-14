Russell Crowe played the main character, Maximus Decimus Meridius, in Ridley Scott’s 2000 film «Gladiator». He won a «Oscar» for Best Actor and gained worldwide fame. In «Gladiator 2», all possible glory will go to Paul Mescal as Lucius, grandson of Emperor Marcus Aurelius and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

«I’m a little uncomfortable with the fact that they’re making another one, you know? Because, of course, I’m dead and I can’t influence what’s going to be done. A few things I heard, I say: «No, no, no». It’s not in the moral journey of this character». But you know, I can’t say anything. It’s not my place. I’m six feet underground,” Crowe says in interview Kyle Meredith.

The 60-year-old actor, who followed «Gladiator» with «Lord of the Seas», «Robin Hood» and Scott’s «Les Miserables», added that the second installment made him look back on his career.

«I think back to my age when I did that movie and everything that happened after that and the doors that that particular movie opened for me. So there’s definitely a tinge, it’s just honestly a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy».

Russell Crowe is currently in post-production on four films: a horror «Exorcism», a Marvel movie «Hunter Craven» starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a biopic about the artist Mark Rothko «Rothko» and a historical drama «Nuremberg».

Source: Variety