S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has received a patch to patch 1.4.1, which fixes the most common crashes

GSC Game World has released an update to the previous patch 1.4, which fixes several bugs.

The Ukrainian developers announced only two changes on Steam that will be available for PC and console owners. Based on the feedback, the studio concluded that it was necessary to release patch 1.4.1, which addresses the most common crashes that are directly related to the launch of mods. We are talking about:

Fixed a crash when loading the game with the Simple Mod Loader mod installed.

Fixed a crash when loading save files in a game with mods installed (for example, UETools).

The mini-patch is ready for download on all available platforms. It complements the previous update 1.4, which brought more than 700 changes and plot fixes. In particular, GSC improved the AI, combat system, and balance. One of the most notable details is the new behavior of NPCs in battle and the ability of mutants to feed on corpses. Also, stalkers kick the player if he or she sits down.

Patch 1.4.1 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now on its way to your PCs and consoles, fixing crash issues that some players might have encountered. Full patch notes: https://t.co/9Lz8LcLDqD Your reports helped us identify and resolve the issue faster, and we’re truly… pic.twitter.com/KFSugiUJLs — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) May 19, 2025

As for the story fixes, the most important ones are that Shram no longer ignores the viziograph in the mission «Images of Absolute Truth». And now the path to Pripyat can no longer be shortened through the railroad tanker on Janow.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Meanwhile, GSC Game World is working on the official support for mods for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in 2025. The beta version of the Mod SDK is expected in the second quarter. Another novelty will be updated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy: Legends of the Zone on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, which will also get mod support, — release on May 20.

Source: GSC Game World