S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl — 30 minutes of gameplay (in Ukrainian!), new details of the game world and developer comments

GSC Game World studio held a 30-minute presentation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay, revealing new details about the game’s world and its mechanics.

The developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl presented players with a large-scale open world consisting of 12 unique regions. Each location has its own architecture and is inhabited by different types of enemies. The creators of the game emphasized the unprecedented freedom of movement that players will have.

During the presentation, they showed a mission in the swamps. Players saw how the protagonist uses a variety of items, including food, and throws bolts to detect anomalies. They also demonstrated battles with pseudo-dogs that attack in packs.

One of the key features of the game will be the ability to visit locations that were not available in the previous installments of the series. For example, players will be able to explore a church in a swamp. The developers also noted that they have created two separate artificial intelligence systems: one for peaceful NPCs and the other for enemies.

The game’s arsenal includes 35 weapons, each of which can be modified. This will allow players to customize their weapons to suit their playstyle. The developers emphasized that the feeling of using weapons can vary significantly depending on the selected modifications.

GSC Game World has abandoned the traditional system of leveling up a character. Instead, the player will gain experience and skills throughout the game as he learns to respond to the dangers of the Zone. The developers believe that this approach meets the expectations of the fans of the series.

The creators paid special attention to the cutscenes, which have a total duration of about three hours. The entire studio worked on creating these videos, trying to make them as exciting as possible.

