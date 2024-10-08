News Devices 10-08-2024 at 16:00 comment views icon

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl – MSI has released a limited edition of gaming devices and offers the opportunity to get the game

MSI has announced a collaboration with the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl development team that has resulted in four limited edition products. These exclusive devices offer a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2-inspired design. Additionally, customers who purchase these limited edition products will also be eligible to receive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl upon registration at the MSI Member Center.

GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING SLIM STALKER 2 EDITION will be the first of these devices to become available for Ukrainian users. MSI claims that this is a thin and powerful graphics card based on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16 chip. It is equipped with the TRI FROZR 3 cooling system, which provides efficient heat dissipation and at the same time operates with low noise.

In addition to the video card, CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS STALKER 2 EDITION mouse, VIGOR GK41 STALKER 2 EDITION keyboard, and FORCE PRO WIRELESS STALKER 2 EDITION controller will also be offered.

FORCE PRO WIRELESS STALKER 2 EDITION is an Xbox-specific controller that supports three-mode connectivity (2.4 GHz wireless for PC, Bluetooth 5.2 for Android devices, and wired for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and X). Users will be offered Hall-effect triggers with three adjustable dive depths, an automatic thumb calibration system, customizable accessories, including 1.8mm joysticks, interchangeable magnetic top covers, and D-pads.

The CLUTCH GM41 LIGHTWEIGHT WIRELESS STALKER 2 EDITION is a 74 g wireless mouse that provides up to 80 hours of operation on a single charge. It has a PixArt PAW-3370 sensor with a resolution of up to 20,000 DPI.

The VIGOR GK41 STALKER 2 EDITION keyboard is equipped with Kailh Red mechanical switches, hotkeys for quick settings and white LED backlighting.

Today, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16G GAMING SLIM STALKER 2 EDITION graphics card goes on sale in Ukraine. Other devices will follow later.

