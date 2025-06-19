S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will receive patch 1.5 next week — new weapons, ZoneKit editor and more

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl 2 is getting patch 1.5 and the release of the official ZoneKit modding toolkit.

The developers told about their plans in the Discord channel communities. According to them, the next update does not just fix bugs, but adds several features that the community has been waiting for. Here’s a brief summary of what patch 1.5 promises:

The reloading stages will appear. This means that the Scythian will be able to continue recharging from the point where the player interrupted it.

Ammunition is slightly rebalanced for sniper rifles and machine guns.

The team is discussing the difficulty settings with sliders, but it is not yet guaranteed that this feature will appear.

«Sponginess» Mutants (their stamina) — is a hot topic within the studio, and GSC is working on balancing it properly.

Improvements to support ultra-wide screens will be available in version 1.5.

ZoneKit (modification tools) will probably be released simultaneously with patch 1.5.

We should also mention the release of ZoneKit, a set of official tools for creating mods that fans have been asking for for a long time. GSC promises to continue working on ZoneKit and cooperate with the community: there will be updates, new features, and support for modders. At the same time, the developers working on official support for mods.

It is not yet clear whether this patch will receive a difficulty expansion, but GSC does not rule out this possibility. It is also known that the studio is working on an update to the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy.although all efforts are currently focused on supporting Heart of Chornobyl. It is worth noting that since the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in November 2024, the studio has been releasing updates approximately every two months. Patch 1.3 was released in March, 1.4 — in May, which together significantly improved the combat system, AI and overall stability but there are still many technical and gameplay issues that remain open.

