Samsung Galaxy Watch FE «has been registered» in the IMEI database — will be available worldwide

Samsung is planning to release a smartwatch tentatively called Galaxy Watch FE. According to the model numbers seen in the IMEI database Android HeadlinesSamsung plans to release the Galaxy Watch FE worldwide. Little is known about the smartwatch except for the model number SM-R866. It is believed that this may be an update of the Galaxy Watch 4, which was mentioned a few months ago.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE model will be officially available in the global, American, and Korean markets. Model numbers of the new smartwatch: SM-R866F, SM-R866U, SM-R866N. The letters F, U, and N at the end of the model numbers indicate the global market, the United States, and Korea, respectively. In addition, Galaxy Watch 4 has the model number SM-R860F. The similarity of the model numbers confirms that a new version of Galaxy Watch 4 will be released.

The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 in terms of design and functionality. The smartwatch is likely to have a round design and a rotating bezel, and will probably use the Google Wear OS operating system.

Galaxy Watch FE is expected to be more affordable. Users on a tighter budget will also have access to a Samsung smartwatch with the latest technology. FE at the end of the name stands for Fan Edition. It may be of interest to those buyers who were upset by the price of the main Galaxy Watch line.