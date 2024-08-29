Samsung Galaxy Watch FE in Ukraine: advanced health monitoring and a price of 7 thousand UAH

Samsung has announced the launch of its new smartwatch Galaxy Watch FE1 in Ukraine. It offers advanced health and fitness monitoring features.

The Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch has an updated design and is 40 mm in size. The novelty is equipped with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 396×396 pixels. The device supports Full Color Always On Display. The smartwatch is powered by a 1.18 GHz dual-core Exynos W920 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage.

The device has many sensors. The BioActive sensor from Samsung (optical heart rate sensor + electrical heart rate sensor + bioelectrical impedance analysis) is responsible for monitoring the body’s condition. Also on board are an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. In addition to this, a GPS/Beidou/Galileo navigation module and LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and NFC wireless communication modules are available. The battery has a capacity of 247 mAh. Wireless charging is supported.

The watch supports over 100 different training programs and several additional advanced features. Runners will benefit from running analysis, which not only helps analyze overall performance, but can also provide ideas and recommendations to help prevent injuries. In addition, the display of a personalized heart rate zone will allow users to set their own goals based on their physical abilities. The Body Composition feature provides comprehensive body and fitness data, such as indicators to track progress. Users can receive motivational messages throughout their wellness journey.

Galaxy Watch FE also offers advanced sleep features, from sleep monitoring to sleep insights, sleep coaching, and help with creating a supportive environment. In addition, users can keep track of their heart health with a set of monitoring features. The Galaxy Watch FE offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and Irregular Heart Rate Notification (IHRN) to proactively monitor heart rhythms that may indicate atrial fibrillation. In addition, users can track blood pressure and ECG.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE smartwatch is already available in Ukraine for a price of UAH 6,999. It is available in three colors – black, rose gold, and silver – with new straps decorated with blue and orange firmware.