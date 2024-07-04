Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications were leaked on the eve of the announcement and compared with their predecessors

The Samsung Unpacked presentation is a little less than a week away – it will take place on July 10. The official announcement of new foldable smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 is expected at this event. However, the insider Evan Blass did not wait for the event and released almost all the technical specifications and marketing materials of the upcoming novelties.

Among the interesting things is that both smartphones will be lighter than their predecessors. At the same time, they will offer longer battery life despite being slightly thinner. The devices will also have minor changes to their screens. The Flip model will allow using Samsung’s language translation mode on two screens. Thanks to this, users will be able to direct text in one language to the person they are talking to, while seeing the other language themselves. For the first time in the series, Galaxy Z Flip 6 will also feature evaporative cooling. In addition, both new models have an IP48 rating for protection against dust and moisture.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to Fold 5

7.6-inch internal display and 6.3-inch external display

Maximum brightness increased to 2600 nits (vs. 1750 nits in the previous generation)

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Extended battery life: up to an hour with LTE connection, up to 2 hours with video playback

14 grams lighter

1.4 mm shorter, 1 mm wider, 1.3 mm thinner when folded

1.4 mm shorter, 2.7 mm wider, 0.5 mm thinner when unfolded

Additional screen is 0.1 inch larger

Main display resolution 2160×1856 pixels vs. 2176×1812 pixels

There are no changes to the cameras, battery capacity (4400 mAh) or protective glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2).

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 compared to Flip 5

6.7-inch internal screen, 3.4-inch external screen

50-megapixel main camera vs. 12-megapixel

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

12 GB of RAM vs. 8 GB

Additional display is now IPS instead of OLED

When folded, it is 0.2 mm thinner, while other dimensions and weight remain the same

Battery capacity 4000 mAh vs. 3700 mAh

Increased battery life: 2 hours with LTE connection, 3 hours with video playback

Now the entire phone displays the selected color instead of a single panel on the back

There are no changes to the protective glass (Gorilla Glass Victus 2).

Source: The Verge