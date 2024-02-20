Samsung ranks first in the TV market for the 18th consecutive year

Research company Omdia reported that in 2023, Samsung took a 30.1% share of the global TV market. Thus, Samsung once again topped the global ranking of TV manufacturers. The Korean giant has been consistently ranked first in this segment for 18 years in a row since 2006.

Samsung itself notes that this success is largely due to the company’s strategic focus on premium TVs and large-screen devices, as well as its advanced QLED and OLED models. Since its launch in 2017, Samsung’s QLED TV lineup has exceeded 40 million units in total sales. In 2023 alone, the QLED line reached sales of 8.31 million units.

Samsung has made significant progress in certain TV categories. For example, the company recorded a market share of 60.5% in the segment of TVs over $2500. It also retained its leadership in the segment of TVs with a diagonal of more than 75 inches with a sales share of 33.9%. In addition, thanks to strong sales of 98-inch models, TVs with a diagonal of more than 90 inches retained their leadership with a market share of 30.4%.

In addition, Samsung also made significant progress in the OLED sector. The company’s OLED TV lineup recorded 1.01 million units sold in 2023, capturing a 22.7% market share. In 2024, the market share is expected to increase due to the expansion of the model range.

