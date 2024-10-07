Samsung to switch all Galaxy S25 smartphones to Snapdragon chips as it can’t produce enough Exynos 2500

Samsung was expected to release its flagship Galaxy S25 series of smartphones in January 2025 with Exynos chips for regular and Plus models, and Snapdragon processors were planned for the Ultra version. But these plans failed.

Publications in the South Korean media suggest that the company will have to use Snapdragon chips for the entire Galaxy S25 smartphone line. The reason is that Samsung is facing a low yield of suitable Exynos 2500 chips. Therefore, the company is likely to be unable to produce enough of its own processors in time to launch the appropriate versions.

According to Business Korea, Samsung Foundry has a «low yield of usable chips» according to 3nm process standards, but the publication could not provide exact figures. In chip manufacturing, the yield of usable products is never 100% because a rectangular chip is cut from a round wafer, and there is always waste. More importantly, not all chips pass quality certification, and so the yield rate of usable products varies from production line to production line.

If this information is confirmed and Samsung does indeed switch to Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processors, it will be another blow to the company’s semiconductor business. Samsung has already lost orders from Nvidia and Apple, as these companies turned to TSMC to produce chips with artificial intelligence support.

Source: gsmarena