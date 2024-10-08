News Devices 10-08-2024 at 23:01 comment views icon

Samsung unveils budget smartphone Galaxy A16 5G for €249

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

Samsung has quietly unveiled the low-cost Galaxy A16 5G. The smartphone appeared on the company’s official websites in France and the Netherlands.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G will have two processor options: Exynos 1330 and Dimensity 6300. The phone has 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and support for memory expansion up to 1 TB. The phone is powered by Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Samsung promises 6 years of Android and security updates.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 800 peak brightness. It has a triple main camera with 50 MP (main, wide-angle), 5 MP ultra-wide-angle and 2 MP macro cameras, as well as a 13 MP wide-angle camera for selfies.

Battery life is provided by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. Other features include 5G network connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac with dual-band support, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC (depending on the market), USB type-C 2.0, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is 7.9 mm thick and weighs 200 g.

Light green, blue-black, and silver colors are available. In France, the smartphone costs €249.

Source: TheTechOutlook

