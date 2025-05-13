Series Fallout: two teasers, release time of the second season and announcement of the third

The second season of the Fallout series has been officially confirmed by Amazon Prime Video that it will premiere in December. And to keep us entertained — there are two teasers in addition.

Moreover, the company has already renewed the show for the third season without waiting for the final completion of the next episodes and audience feedback. The announcement took place during the annual presentation of Amazon MGM Studios in New York, although the filming of the second season were completed only last week. It could have come out faster, but the project was put on hold due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

«The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout. On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners [Geneva Robertson-Dworet] and [Graham Wagner], and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together», — executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a joint statement.

Although there is no exact date for the premiere, the streamer is already confidently talking about December. This means that Fallout will return by the end of 2025, and not in 2026, as previously thought. Along with the news of the release, the audience was shown two short teasers First demonstrates Gula (Walton Goggins) and Lucy (Ella Purnell), who are on their way to the familiar city of —New Vegas The second — Cooper Howard’s Nuka-Cola commercial, before he was transformed into a mutant.

First teaser for Fallout Season 2 ☢️ Premiering in December!! We are ready! pic.twitter.com/hWhMHF7kyq — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) May 13, 2025

Yes, the second season is indeed will take us to the world of Fallout: New Vegasas we saw from the backstage. Details are being kept secret, but we already know that Mr. House (Robert House) will have a role in the new episodes. In addition to him, rumor has it that iconic gaming locations — including Dinky the Dinosaur and Lucky 38 Casino.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Second teaser for Fallout Season 2 ☢️ Premiering in December!! We are ready! They are cooking! Nuka Cola! Sun screen?! 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/HoUpu1NfA5 — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) May 13, 2025

The first season of Fallout was really successful: Since its premiere in April 2024, it has attracted more than 100 million viewers worldwide. The plot of the series does not adapt Fallout 3, 4, or New Vegas, as its goal was to expand the game’s universe. It showed new characters and events while maintaining the canons of the universe. The third season will be released later, when exactly it will be known later, because the date has not been announced. We should expect news about it in the near future or after the premiere of the second season. In the meantime, we are waiting for a new trailer.

Source: IGN