The Fallout series on Prime Video was watched by 65 million people in 16 days — the second most popular after «The Rings of Power»

The first season of «Fallout», which adapts the popular game series of the same name, was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 10 and attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days.

This is the second-best result in the platform’s history — bettered only by the «The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power», released in 2022.

According to Amazon (via Variety) «Fallout» is the most popular among adults aged 18-34, with more than 60% of the audience recorded outside the US — the show attracted the most attention from viewers in the UK, France and Brazil.

In addition to viewer sympathy, «Fallout» received high marks from critics — with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing). All as one noted the extreme cruelty of the show and at the same time sang the praises of the scenery, acting and story, which, importantly, will be understandable to those unfamiliar with the eponymous series of games.

Amazon has now officially extended «Fallout» for 2 seasons.

The «Fallout» series is based on the video game franchise of the same name and, according to the official synopsis, tells the story of humanity’s survival in a post-apocalyptic future in 2296 — 219 years after the nuclear war. The plot is part of the canon of the game series, but tells an independent story built around three key characters: a young girl Lucy, a resident of «Vault 33», her father and Vault supervisor Hank, and mercenary goon Cooper Howard.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Kyle MacLachlan play the main roles in the TV adaptation. The showrunners of the series are — Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who have already worked together on «Wild Wild Country».

Amid the success of the series, interest in the game series has also grown: according to Bethesda, 5 million people played Fallout in a day, including a million — in Fallout 76, which 6 years ago was called doomed by observers due to low attendance.