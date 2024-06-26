«Show us who’s the real professional»: Junior created the game on a freelance basis «Tisza»

Ukrainian Junior iOS Developer Vladyslav Bryukhovetskyi has created a game for iPhone called «Tisza» — in which you have to swim across the river, competing with other players.

«Try to swim across the Tisza more times than anyone else in the world, show who is a real professional», — yes developer tells us about the game in the blog.

Functionality

To swim across the Tisza, you need to tap the button. But it’s not that simple — «a strong stream of water will not allow you to relax throughout the trip».

Achievements. By completing various tasks, players get achievements.

Global rating. The game can be played with friends.

Age restrictions — 4+ years. Languages — Ukrainian and English.

About the developer

The game was created by Junior iOS Developer Vladyslav Bryukhovetskyi. It features a page in the social network LinkedIn.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he lives in Kyiv. In 2019, he graduated with a master’s degree in Computer Science, and from 2017 to 2019 he worked as a system engineer and administrator. Since 2020, he has been an iOS Developer, but works on a freelance basis. He is looking for a permanent job.

His skill sets include Swift, Xcode, UIKit, CoreLocation, MapKit, SpriteKIt, UserNotifications, Alamofire, Firebase, SwiftyJSON, Kingfisher, and SVGKit.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reacted to the game. With irony and warning.