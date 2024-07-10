Since the beginning of the year, almost 12.000 fines have been issued by the TCC (more than in the whole 2023) — how to check if you are on the list?

Mobilization and a campaign to update the data of persons liable for military service is underway in Ukraine. Millions of men and women are faithfully fulfilling their duty to the state. However, there are also violations or mistakes.

According to OpendatabotSince the beginning of this year, the TCCs have drawn up and submitted 11,798 fines for violation of military registration rules to the executive service. In the first half of the year, the TCCs handed over more fines for enforcement than in the entire year of 2023. Last year, they tried to enforce 10,337 such fines from Ukrainians.

Currently, one third of the fines issued have already been closed — 4236 penalties. At the same time, 7,562 fines are still being collected from debtors.

It is noted that the report does not cover all fines imposed by the MCC for violation of military registration rules. The report includes only those fines that have been transferred to the executive service for enforcement. Accordingly, the violators were entered into the Unified Register of Debtors. The opening of such enforcement proceedings may result in the seizure of the debtor’s funds and property, which will be used to repay the debt.

Not all citizens may be aware that the Military Commissariat has imposed a fine on them for violating the rules of military registration and is trying to collect it through the executive service. To prevent this from becoming a surprise to anyone, Opendatabot offers the opportunity to check for such a fine. This can be done by to the following address. To check, just enter the information about yourself or a loved one in the appropriate fields: Full name and date of birth. Based on the results of the check, the person will receive a certificate confirming the absence or presence of enforcement proceedings against him or her (or a relative).

Source: Opendatabot