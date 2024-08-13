«Slow Horses» — first trailer for season 4 of the spy series with Gary Oldman (starting September 4 on Apple TV+)

The Movie section is published with the support of ?

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the fourth season of one of the platform’s most popular series, the spy thriller «Slow Horses», based on the Mick Herron novel series «Slough House».

Gary Oldman reprises his role as spy chief Jackson Lamb, and the series also sees the return of Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chang, Aimee-Fiona Edwards, Cudiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce. Newcomers include Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis. The fourth season is directed by Adam Randall («I See You»).

The first episode will debut on Apple TV+ on September 4, with the rest coming out every Wednesday until October 9.

The third season of «Slow Horses» has been nominated for 9 «Emmy Awards» — including Best Drama Series and acting nominations for Oldman, Lowden and Price.

Trailer

