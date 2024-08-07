Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has been benchmarked in Geekbench: +30-35% of CPU performance

Qualcomm’s next flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, is expected to be unveiled in October this year. According to rumors, the Xiaomi 15 series will be the first to use this chip. It is claimed that the new SoC will offer exceptional GPU performance. And now, the first Geekbench benchmarking results for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 have been released.

In single-core testing mode, this processor demonstrated a score of 2884 points, and in multi-core testing mode – 8840 points. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the performance increase is 35% for single-core mode and 30% for multi-core mode. For comparison, the Xiaomi 14 smartphone was used as a benchmark, which scored 6810 points in multi-core mode and 2125 points in single-core mode. So far, nothing is known about the GPU performance.

There is a possibility that the actual performance gain of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 may be even more significant, as early benchmarks are often conducted on pre-production samples that still need to be finalized.

Qualcomm is rumored to be using its own Nuvia CPU architecture for its compute core clusters and 2+6 configuration for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The main performance cluster of two cores operates at 4.09 GHz, while the more efficient cluster of six cores is clocked at 2.78 GHz. The chip also contains an Adreno 830 graphics processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is allegedly manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process technology.

Source: gsmarena