«Snow White» is no longer a flop: the new movie starring «Wednesday» received 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

If you’ve been wondering what not to watch in theaters (and digitally) — then this text is for you.

The psychological thriller «Hurry Up Tomorrow», which promoted as «a movie that millions of fans around the world are waiting for»launched with a crushing rating on Rotten Tomatoes of a modest 0% when the first 14 reviews were published.

‘HURRY UP TOMORROW’ debuts with a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 Read our review: https://t.co/FZJTJ9qOz3 pic.twitter.com/7AvJvGv5Ov — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) May 15, 2025

At the moment, the rating has already increased to 16%but this does little to save the situation. It is still less than in failing «Snow White» (39%), Minecraft (47%) and «Captain America: Brave New World» (48%) — the trio that held the status of the least appreciated films of 2025.

The film «Hurry Up Tomorrow», which is a companion piece to The Weeknd’s album of the same name, shows a fictionalized version of a musician who suffers from insomnia and is on the verge of a mental breakdown until a stranger takes him on an «existential odyssey». The cast also includes Jenna Ortega from «Wednesday» and Barry Keoghan, and is directed by Trey Edward Schultz, known for the horror film «It Comes at Night».

What is the problem with the movie? From the words Entertainment Weekly, it is almost devoid of a plot and looks «boring and narcissistic», while Associated Press complains about «a complicated script and unclear narrative». WebsiteThe Hollywood Reporter notes that Ortega and Keoghan «do their best», investing enormous energy in their barely defined characters, but their persistent efforts are not enough to make Hurry Up Tomorrow» more than «a huge ego trip for its star».

The movie «Hurry Up Tomorrow» will be released in Ukraine on May 29. But don’t waste your time, you can watch Ortega in second season «Wednesday», which starts on August 6; while Keoghan has joined the film version of «Peaky Blinders».