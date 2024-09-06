Something went wrong at Tesla: the launch of Full Self-Driving in Europe and China is postponed until 2025

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk repeatedly stated that the company was preparing to launch Full Self-Driving (FSD) in the European and Chinese markets by the end of 2024. However, something seems to have gone wrong, and Tesla has experienced a delay.

According to an official report by Tesla’s artificial intelligence team, the automaker is likely to launch FSD in Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025. This is stated in the publication on the X social network, which reveals the roadmap for the release of the Full Self-Driving function.

Due to popular demand, Tesla AI team release roadmap: September 2024

– v12.5.2 with ~3x improved miles between necessary interventions

– v12.5.2 on AI3 computer (unified models for AI3 and AI4)

– Actually Smart Summon

– Cybertruck Autopark 📐

– Eye-tracking with sunglasses 🕶️

-… — Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) September 5, 2024

Of course, FSD will be released in Europe and China if everything goes according to plan and Tesla receives all regulatory approvals in both markets. Elon Musk has already visited China several times to get the green light from the local government to try to launch autonomous driving as early as September this year. But plans have apparently changed.

In any case, the permission to use FSD is important for the company, as it could increase sales in China. Currently, Tesla sells the FSD package for 64 thousand yuan (€8300), while EAP (Advanced Autopilot) costs half that price. But at least it can be used in the country.

In addition to regulatory restrictions, Tesla may face other challenges in China, such as the huge number of electric scooters and other non-motorized vehicles. They use the same car lanes as the rest of the vehicles. Therefore, FSDs may encounter problems with vehicles in busy Chinese cities.

Source: arenaev